RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MARCH 30: Nuno Moreira (L) of Vasco da Gama celebrates with Philippe Coutinho of Vasco da Gama after scoring the team's first goal during the match between Vasco Da Gama and Santos as part of Brasileirao 2025 at Sao Januario Stadium on March 30, 2025 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)