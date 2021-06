Derby di Manchester, padre e figlio colpevoli: Daspo per 3 anni e 200 ore di lavori socialmente utili

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 28: A general view of Manchester Magistrates' Court where Wales manager Ryan Giggs is set to appear, charged with assault and coercive control, on April 28, 2021 in Manchester, England. Giggs, Manager of the Welsh National Football Team and former Manchester United player, is charged with assaulting two women, one his ex-girlfriend at his home in November 2020. Giggs, 47, is facing a total of three charges causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s, common assault of a woman and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)