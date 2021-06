Femminile, titolo sportivo Florentia alla Samp: il sindaco di San Gimignano “Sono sconvolto”

SASSUOLO, ITALY - MAY 27: Gaia Bolognini of Florentia competes for the ball with Dalila Belen Ippolito of JUventus during the Women Primavera Final Four Semifinal match between Juventus U19 and Florentia U19 at Mapei Stadium - Citta' del Tricolore on May 27, 2021 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)