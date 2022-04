“La mano de Dios”, la maglia di Maradona messa all’asta, riceve un’offerta di 4 milioni di sterline

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Sotheby’s New Bond Street exhibition of Diego Maradona’s Historic 1986 World Cup Match-Worn Shirt opens to the public at Sotheby's on April 20, 2022 in London, England. The shirt was worn both during ‘The Hand of God’ and ‘Goal of the Century’ goals, as shown by Resolution Photomatching. The online auction opened this morning, with a first bid now placed on the lot for £4 million, bidding remains open until 4 May. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Sotheby's)