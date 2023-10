Lettera aperta ai tifosi: la polizia di Colonia chiede un derby pacifico

COLOGNE, GERMANY - JANUARY 14: Police or Polizei watch the fans of Borussia Monchengladbach during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Koeln and Borussia Moenchengladbach at RheinEnergieStadion on January 14, 2018 in Cologne, Germany. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Bongarts/Getty Images)