LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: In this aerial view ans watch the first ever game at Bramley Moore Dock, the new home of Everton Football Club on February 17, 2025 in Liverpool, England. The friendly match between the Everton Under-18s and the Wigan Athletic Under-18s marks the first test event for Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool, with an expected 10,000 supporters in attendance. The stadium was completed late last year, and the first competitive fixture is scheduled to take place in August. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)