Vecino pungola la Lazio: “Con più coraggio potevamo vincere il derby”

ROME, ITALY - NOVEMBER 06: Daichi Kamada, Elseid Hysaj, Matias Vecino and Nicolò Rovella of SS Lazio during a training session, ahead of their UEFA Champions League group E match against Feyenoord, at Formello sport centre on November 06, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)