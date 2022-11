Il Mondiale di Maradona: torna a parlare l’arbitro della Mano de Dios

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JUNE 22: Argentina player Diego Maradona outjumps England goalkeeper Peter Shilton to score with his 'Hand of God' goal as England defenders Kenny Sansom (top) Gary Stevens (c) and Terry Fenwick look on during the 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter Final at the Azteca Stadium on June 22, 1986 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Allsport/Getty Images)