Il derby di Milano: per Carla Fracci era una “rivalità sana”

PETRA, JORDAN - OCTOBER 11: Italian artist Carla Fracci Etoile of the Teatro alla Scala of Milan arrives to attend a memorial event in honour of the late Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti, whose portrait stands on an easel close by on October 11, 2008 in Petra, Jordan. A large crowd of international celebrities, including Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein of Jordan, Pavarotti's second wife Nicoletta Mantovani and British musician Sting (Gordon Sumner) gathered at the historical archaeological site to pay tribute to the artist. The event it due to be capped off tomorrow night with a memorial charity concert that will raise money for projects in Afghanistan by UNHCR and the UN World Food Programme. (Photo by Salah Malkawi/Getty Images)